Ariel Reich to Direct Industry Showing of Alyssa M. Williams' TWO THOUSAND MILES

"Two Thousand Miles" is a musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Broadway alum, Ariel Reich, is set to direct industry showing of Alyssa M. Williams'  musical, TWO THOUSAND MILES, in its New York debut, with a special industry presentation at Open Jar Studios, Friday, March 15. 12:00 Noon and 5:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS.

About Ariel Reich

Ariel, an SDCF Directing Fellow for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway (also the company's backstage Accessibility Liaison), performed in the Broadway/National Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT. In addition to her Performing Arts career, Ariel has a background in Arts in Medicine, working as a Researcher and Practitioner. Her "Suicide Prevention through Theatre Intervention" research was internationally recognized in 2017 by the Culture, Health & Well-being research conference in Bristol, UK. Ariel is currently on the Teaching Artist Faculty of the Mark Morris Dance Group's Dance for PD (Parkinson's Disease) program. She has spent the past year developing and facilitating Creative Arts and Mindfulness based practices for people with cognitive loss and developmental disabilities as a Guest Teaching Artist with the 92NY Program for Cognitive Strength and Ability.

"Two Thousand Miles" is a musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. We follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend, Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and theunbreakable bonds of friendship.

The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years.

Two Thousand Miles is written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams with Music & Lyrics by Hans Zanger, Additional Material to Book and Lyrics by Jaclyn Nash, and Additional Music by Taylor Guttadauro.





