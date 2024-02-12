Applications Now Open for the Summer 2024 Shubert Organization Internship Program







The Shubert Organization is now accepting applications for the third year of The Shubert Organization Internship Program. The 2024 program will run July 8 through August 16, and the deadline for applications is March 15, 2024.

Applicants may apply online or download a PDF application and return the completed application to internship@shubertorg.com.



“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from past applicants and interns alike is that they value the opportunity to be exposed to and experience these professions first-hand as they consider the next steps in their theatrical careers. For students of color, these pathways to training have historically been non-existent,” said Tammie Ward, Sr. Director of Theatre Operations and Co-Chair of Shubert’s Education and Training Committee.



Shubert’s overall commitment to help achieve greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Broadway industry includes the development of education programs and pathway training for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and historically marginalized students who are looking for careers in non-performance areas of theatre.



The Shubert Organization Internship Program provides a general knowledge base of theatre administration and operations and offers hands-on project involvement as the organization prepares for the 2024-2025 theatre season. This year’s program offers focused internships in theatre management, tourism marketing, information technology, ticketing operations, among others.



Each paid internship will focus on a specific project(s) in their departments over a six-week period, with 20 hours per week of work, weekly paid public transportation, development opportunities, tours of Shubert’s theatres, and access to Broadway shows and events.

Last summer’s program received 93 applications from 66 campuses, in 12 states and three countries. Shubert’s 10-member Education and Training subcommittee evaluated all applicants, and from the 15 candidates selected for an interview, six talented students were chosen. Some participants in the internships have returned to their university theatre programs with refocused educational objectives after having discovered the many career opportunities that exist within the commercial and non-profit theatre industry.



AVAILABLE INTERNSHIPS FOR 2024 INCLUDE:

Broadway Inbound

Broadway Theatre Management

Information Technology Systems (Based in Shubert’s Glen Rock, NJ offices)

Shubert Events

Ticketing Operations

Ticketing Technologies

Tourism Marketing for Broadway



PROGRAM DETAILS & HIGHLIGHTS

Six-Week Program

Paid Wage: $18/hr., 20 hrs./week

Weekly Paid Public Transportation

Focused Internship Projects

Tours of Shubert’s Theatres

Access to Broadway Shows and Events



For more information, please visit Shubert.nyc.








