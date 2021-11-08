Applications Are Open For the Revamped Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program







The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program is committed to honoring, uplifting, and supporting the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous and other theatrical leadership of Color.

Applications are now open through Sunday, December 5, 2021 for the revamped program.

The Mission

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program strives to:

Encourage more Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and other students of Color to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing or Theatre Management.

Cultivate and provide a space for the next generation of BIPOC artists, while honoring, recognizing and welcoming their future contributions to the theatrical world.

Connect our scholars with theatrical and community leaders of color, to help cultivate their leadership and advocacy skills to encourage them to be change agents in their own communities and within the industry.

Create a community of scholars who will learn and grow together throughout their various educational journeys.

Remind BIPOC individuals that their voices and talents are needed and will be supported.

The Scholarship

This scholarship program aims to help students reach their full artistic, academic and leadership potential, by providing a direct financial contribution to help ease the burden of the many costs of attending higher educational learning institutions, such as tuition, housing, textbooks and class fees. Selected recipients will receive a $5,000 scholarship for the Spring 2022 semester. Students will also receive an all expenses paid trip to New York City to meet with mentors and experience and learn about Broadway and New York's theater scene in person during the summer of 2022.

The Scholar

Applicants must showcase strong leadership potential, commitment to their craft, academic responsibility, and be in need of financial assistance to be eligible for this scholarship. You can only be awarded the scholarship once.

If you are eligible, you MUST meet the following requirements to apply:

Identify as Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, or a Person of Color.

Pursue a degree or a concentration in Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing or Theatre Management.

Be enrolled, or intend to enroll, at an accredited college or university based in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska in the Spring of 2022.

Be a full-time student for the academic year.

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Be at least a senior in high school.

Students studying at online programs or trade schools, are NOT eligible.

Students enrolled or intending to enroll in a college or university in a United States territory are NOT eligible.

If you do not meet ALL requirements, please DO NOT apply.

The Partnership

As a scholarship recipient, you will be required to attend 5 online sessions with founder Cody Renard Richard. Through these sessions, you will have the unique opportunity to connect, learn from and engage with various leaders in the theatrical industry. These sessions will also allow you to create relationships with the other scholarship recipients across the US while learning about community building, leadership, mentorship, social justice and racial equity.