The Uta Hagen Institute at HB Studio, one of New York's original institutions for theater training and practice, has launched a one-week actor training program online. Applications are currently being accepted to the Hagen Actor's Lab Online, which will be held over Zoom, Jan. 3-10, 2021.

The program is led by Carol Rosenfeld, founder of the Uta Hagen Institute at HB Studio and a student of Uta Hagen.

"Hagen's approach to the craft and art of acting resonates more than ever," said Rosenfeld. "I love the focus on our acting process that the Lab week provides. At this historic moment in time, wonder and curiosity about ourselves, our stories and the stories of others matter."

Rosenfeld will lead acting technique, Mark Nelson will guide script analysis and scene study, and Theresa McElwee will provide vocal exercises. Breaks and guided warm-ups will be offered throughout each Lab session to give actors time away from their screens to refresh, breathe, ground, and recenter.

Other programs offered through the Uta Hagen Institute at HB Studio include the Hagen Core Training, a one-year acting conservatory; the Hagen Summer Intensive, a six-week acting intensive; and the Hagen Teacher's Lab, a professional development program for drama educators currently being offered online.







