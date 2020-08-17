Anthony Wayne, James T. Lane, Terence Archie and More Create 'Black Broadway Men'

'Black Broadway Men' is a new non-profit organization, and will soon present their first virtual event, THE BLACK BROADWAY MEN: SOCIAL SERIES LIVE







BLACK BROADWAY MEN is a new and exciting non-profit organization which utilizes social and educational opportunities to strengthen the bond of healing and unity for ALL Black men in both the Broadway and theatre community.

From founding members Anthony Wayne (TOOTSIE, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, PIPPIN), James T. Lane (Kiss Me Kate, Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line), Terence Archie (COMPANY, Kiss Me Kate, ROCKY), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story, Hadestown, CAROUSEL), Sir Brock Warren (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Paradise Square) and newcomer Isaiah Josiah (AMDA), this organization will include men (and those who identify as such) who are actors, singers, dancers, directors, writers, lighting designers, costume designers, set designers, makeup artist, producers, choreographers, any crew members who give their time and attention in front or behind the stage.

"Our motto is "EVERY BLACK MAN IN THEATRE IS A BLACK BROADWAY MAN" because we believe the situations we go through as Black men in the Broadway community are not just limited to our experience." says Founder Anthony Wayne. "It expands outside and beyond New York City. To the young Black boy who's dancing in his living room with a dream, to the man who man who hasn't had the chance to grace a Broadway stage as of yet; we are all connected through the possibilities of what we can do and the impact we can make in this world if we just believe in ourselves.. "BROADWAY" is a state of mind so we believe it's time for us ALL to find UNITY within each other, STRENGTH from the knowledge we receive to combat the world as well as the chance to embrace the LEGACY of the shoulders we stand upon to become the Legacy for those that are to come behind us."

Their first Virtual event begins with THE BLACK BROADWAY MEN: SOCIAL SERIES LIVE this Saturday with the founding members and a guest specialist. Each of these full, live conversations will equip each man with additional tools to handle the many facets of issues that arise as a result of being a Black man in a theatrical society. All Black men in the theatre community are invited to visit www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.org and participate in this new, LIVE Virtual conversation by signing up on the JOIN #BBM Page tab.

For all allies who would like to support, please visit the website, sign up on the page and follow them at @BLACKBROADWAYMEN on Facebook and Instagram.







