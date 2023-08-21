Analise Scarpaci, Jimmy Brewer, Nathan Salstone & More to Star in DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT Industry Workshop

The workshop will take place in New York City and feature music direction by Amanda D'Archangelis.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Solomon Duane's new musical based on the true story of his great-grandfather Valentino Zucchiatti, Dawn's Early Light, will receive a closed industry workshop from August 20th to August 22nd. Joel Kirk will direct the new work, which tells the story of the Zucchiatti family, first-generation immigrants caught in the challenges of proving an American identity and preserving their Italian heritage during World War II.

The closed workshop will star Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Lucy Zucchiatti, Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown) as Tommy Zucchiatti, William Michals (Parade, South Pacific) as Valentino Zucchiatti, Kelli Rabke (Les Miserables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Rosalin Zucchiatti, Jimmy Brewer (Shucked, The Flamingo Kid) as Jack Lloyd, Kyra Kennedy (Waitress National Tour) as Reagan Griffin, Jon Osgood as Frank Lloyd, and Olivia Broadwater as Donna Zucchiatti.

The workshop will take place in New York City and feature music direction by Amanda D'Archangelis.





