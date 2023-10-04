Amplify Pictures Partners With Folk Productions to Expand Theater Division

Amplify’s CEO Joe Lewis previously collaborated with Folk's Kuhn and Scott as co-producers on A Strange Loop.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23
André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater
THE BIG ONE-OH! Now Available for Licensing Through MTI Photo 4 THE BIG ONE-OH! Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Amplify Pictures Partners With Folk Productions to Expand Theater Division


Amplify Pictures has formed a production and financing partnership with Folk Productions, the Broadway producing team of Eric Kuhn and Tre’ Scott, Deadline reports.

Amplify’s CEO Joe Lewis previously collaborated with Kuhn and Scott as co-producers on A Strange Loop.

The partnership will work to expand Amplify Pictures’ theater production division.

In a joint statement, Kuhn and Scott said their collaboration with Amplify will bring “new and original voices to the stage in exciting ways for audiences and artists.”

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Amplify Pictures

Amplify Pictures engages global audiences, creates new paths to yes, and above all, makes the world a more joyous place through entertainment.

Amplify offers multiple and unique paths to series production. Their core belief is that indie financing allows series to be made more quickly, more lucratively and in a more fun way. By offering a path to green light through self-financing, we avoid bottlenecks while maximizing long-term value for ourselves as well as our creative and business partners.

About Folk Productions

This creative studio based in New York City and London was recently launched. Folk Productions will stage its debut production next month with the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.



2023 Regional Awards




RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Seven Theater Companies Partner For 4th Annual Expand The Canon List Of Classic Plays By W Photo
Seven Theater Companies Partner For 4th Annual Expand The Canon List Of Classic Plays By Women

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre has revealed the 9 plays on this year's EXPAND THE CANON list. Learn more about the plays here!

2
Metcalf Foundation Reveals 15 Finalists For The Johanna Prizes Photo
Metcalf Foundation Reveals 15 Finalists For The Johanna Prizes

The Metcalf Foundation has announced the 15 finalists for the 2023 Johanna Metcalf Performing Arts Prizes/Les Prix Johanna-Metcalf des Arts de la scène (Johannas) with a total value of $195,000 in prizes. Learn more about the finalists here!

3
New Musical ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF Now Available For International Licensing Photo
New Musical ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF Now Available For International Licensing

Broadway DNA has acquired international licensing rights for the new musical Anna Karenina: a riff. This fresh adaptation of Tolstoy's novel, featuring an original folk-punk score, examines the consequences of female rebellion in 1880s Russia. Now available for professional and amateur licensing outside of the United States.

4
Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Launches Three New Education Grants for Autistic Artists Photo
Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Launches Three New Education Grants for Autistic Artists

Autistic Theatremakers Alliance, a new non-profit, announces the launch of three education grants for autistic artists in American theatre. Learn more about how these grants will support the development of autistic artists.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You