Amplify Pictures Partners With Folk Productions to Expand Theater Division







Amplify Pictures has formed a production and financing partnership with Folk Productions, the Broadway producing team of Eric Kuhn and Tre’ Scott, Deadline reports.

Amplify’s CEO Joe Lewis previously collaborated with Kuhn and Scott as co-producers on A Strange Loop.

The partnership will work to expand Amplify Pictures’ theater production division.

In a joint statement, Kuhn and Scott said their collaboration with Amplify will bring “new and original voices to the stage in exciting ways for audiences and artists.”

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Amplify Pictures

Amplify Pictures engages global audiences, creates new paths to yes, and above all, makes the world a more joyous place through entertainment.

Amplify offers multiple and unique paths to series production. Their core belief is that indie financing allows series to be made more quickly, more lucratively and in a more fun way. By offering a path to green light through self-financing, we avoid bottlenecks while maximizing long-term value for ourselves as well as our creative and business partners.

About Folk Productions

This creative studio based in New York City and London was recently launched. Folk Productions will stage its debut production next month with the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita





