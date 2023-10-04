Amplify Pictures Partners With Folk Productions to Expand Theater Division

Amplify’s CEO Joe Lewis previously collaborated with Folk's Kuhn and Scott as co-producers on A Strange Loop.
Amplify Pictures has formed a production and financing partnership with Folk Productions, the Broadway producing team of Eric Kuhn and Tre’ Scott, Deadline reports.
The partnership will work to expand Amplify Pictures’ theater production division.
In a joint statement, Kuhn and Scott said their collaboration with Amplify will bring “new and original voices to the stage in exciting ways for audiences and artists.”
This creative studio based in New York City and London was recently launched. Folk Productions will stage its debut production next month with the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.
