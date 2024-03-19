American Alliance For Theatre & Education Hosts 37th Annual National Conference

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Alliance for Theatre & Education (AATE), a national nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and educators, will host its 37th Annual National Conference from July 17-20 at the Swissotel in Chicago.

2024 is the time to be surrounded by the inspiring work of local organizations, artists, and educators from Chicago amid a national dialogue. Through the conference theme of "rooting change," AATE will explore how we root our movements for change in local communities. At the conference, we will explore topics including how to make space for new voices and expand accessibility and how to reclaim spaces to dream up new opportunities for theatre and education. Attending the AATE 2024 National Conference in Chicago, a city rooted in change and community, provides an opportunity to highlight youth and community voices that propagate change, and plant seeds for continued growth in the theatre and theatre education field.

"We are thrilled to bring together AATE's national community to engage in new practices and ideas for individuals to bring home to their local community," said Alexis Truitt, executive director of AATE. "Chicago has long been a bright spot for theatre and it will provide an exciting playground for our community of artists, scholars, and educators to explore new dialogues and spark new ideas."

AATE strives to make programming available to as many individuals in the fields of theater and education as possible. Conference registration is offered at tiered pricing and registration is open to AATE members and non-members. The conference will be held in-person and available virtually.

More information about AATE's 2024 National Conference and registration to attend can be found here.





