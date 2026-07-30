Alex Holderbaum Named Partner in Withum's Theatre and Entertainment Practice

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Withum, a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, announced the promotion of Alex Holderbaum to partner in the Firm's Theatre and Entertainment practice, which provides advisory, tax and audit services to commercial theatrical productions, nonprofit theatres and organizations throughout the entertainment sector.

In his new role, Holderbaum joins partners Scott Bartolf, Robert Fried, Karen Kowgios, Anthony Moore and Lara Waldner in serving clients within the theatre and entertainment industry.

"Alex's promotion to partner reflects his technical excellence, leadership and dedication to our clients," said Scott Bartolf, Partner and Leader of Withum's Theatre and Entertainment practice. "He has played a key role in the growth of our practice, helping productions navigate federal and state entertainment incentive programs while building trusted relationships across the industry.”

Over the past decade, Holderbaum has worked with hundreds of commercial theatrical productions and numerous nonprofit theatre and performing arts organizations. Specializing in audit, tax credit and advisory services, he has leveraged his industry knowledge and commitment to client service to become a trusted advisor.

"This industry is unique, and Withum's expertise serving theatrical productions and performing arts organizations offers a valuable perspective on financial best practices and decisions," said Holderbaum. "I'm excited to continue helping clients navigate change while supporting the creativity and innovation that bring productions to life."







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