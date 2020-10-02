Al Hirschfeld Foundation Has Regained Complete Control Of All Al Hirschfeld's Work

Feiden Parties made unauthorized reproductions, failed to account for 27 original drawings, and failed to report or pay the for a number of sales.







The Al Hirschfeld Foundation (a not-for-profit organization) has successfully regained complete control of all of Al Hirschfeld's work and announced today that any and all relationships between it and Margo Feiden/The Margo Feiden Galleries (the Feiden Parties) are 100% terminated. The United States District Court, Southern District of New York has awarded The Al Hirschfeld Foundation a total of $452,767.62 in damages because the Feiden Parties breached the parties' 2000 settlement agreement and purloined a number of Hirschfeld original works.

The court found that the Feiden Parties: made unauthorized reproductions, failed to account for 27 original drawings, and failed to report or pay the Al Hirschfeld Foundation for a number of sales.

Further, the Feiden Parties were also sanctioned by the Court for its behavior.

All inquires now and in the future regarding licensing, sales, and exhibitions should be directed to The Al Hirschfeld Foundation.

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation was established in 2004 by the will of Hirschfeld, who died January 20, 2003.







