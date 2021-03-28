Adam Epstein and Ben Rimalower Join ON THE ROCKS







Tony Award-Winning Producer Adam Epstein and BroadwayWorld's Ben Rimalower will appear on On the Rocks Radio Show Tuesday, March 30th at 7pmPST/10pmEST with host TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez to chat theatre during COVID, careers, and Playhouse Live's The Contemporary Broadway Musical - a nine-week, digital seminar taught by Epstein examining the evolution of the American musical from Evita in 1979 to Hamilton.

This will be On the Rocks' second chat powered by a PlayhouseLive event, after the success of their production of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman. It will certainly be a lively chat...served with a cocktail.

Adam Epstein's theatrical productions have received 46 Tony nominations and garnered 12 Tony Awards, one of which Adam himself received as a producer of Hairspray in 2003. Adam's other credits include A View From a Bridge, The Crucible, Amadeus, The Wedding Singer and Cry-Baby. In the West End, both his productions of Amadeus and Hairspray earned multiple Olivier nominations and Hairspray was awarded a record 11 nominations, winning four, including Best Musical. An adjunct faculty member of NYU (which is also his alma mater) Adam has also been a guest lecturer at Harvard, Columbia and the University of Miami. Adam recently graduated with his Master's degree in American Studies from Brown University, and he is currently working in political journalism and media.

Ben Rimalower hosts the Broadwayworld/Broadway Podcast Network co-productions, "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" and "Next Year, Some Year," and he is the author and star of the long-running, internationally acclaimed solo plays Bad with Money (The Advocate's #1 of 2014) and Patti Issues (New York Time Critics Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards), available as a double audiobook on iTunes, Audible and Amazon.

He is a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, The Huffington Post and Time Out New York, with regular columns at Playbill, Broadwayworld and Decider.

Ben is recognizable around the world for his three seasons and counting on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess And Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps's hit single, "Feelin' Jovani." Ben directed Snoopy! (Symphony Space, starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christiane Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy (Actors Playhouse) and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (Daryl Roth/DR2 Theatre, starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' "Patti LuPone at Les Mouches."

On the Rocks with Alexander is a weekly, entertainment talk show hosted by TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez broadcast live from Los Angeles. The show has featured Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award Winners and regularly showcases performers from Broadway. The show streams live at www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com/watch and is available on all major podcast platforms, and on AppleTV/ROKU/AmazonFireTV on the OutAt.TV app. The show is presented by Straw Hut Media. For more information, head to www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com

You can check out Playhouse Live's The Contemporary Broadway Musical at https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/the-contemporary-broadway-musical/