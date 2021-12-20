Actors' Equity Congratulates Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson on Confirmation as Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts







Actors' Equity Association released the following statement from President Kate Shindle in response to the news that the United States Senate has voted to confirm Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, to lead the National Endowment for the Arts:

"Congratulations to Dr. Jackson on her confirmation to lead the National Endowment for the Arts. Dr. Jackson has been a strong voice for the value of the arts as a longtime member of the National Council on the Arts. We look forward to working with Dr. Jackson as the entire industry continues to push toward a fair and just recovery from COVID-19. We look forward to finding ways to partner with her to remind everyone how the arts play a critical role in driving economic activity in cities and towns all across the country."

Background:a??Earlier this year, Actors' Equity joined with arts, entertainment and media industry unions to release a federal policy agenda for inclusion in the arts, which included a call for the NEA to hire a chief diversity officer to drive inclusion in the grantmaking process. Actors' Equity has also pushed for Congress to increase funding of the NEA to $1 per capita, or $331 million.