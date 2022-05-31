Actors' Equity Association Endorses Kathy Hochul For Governor Of New York







Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Kathy Hochul's campaign for Governor on behalf of thea??more than 20,000 members living in New York State.

"Even before she became Governor, Kathy Hochul has been an important friend and ally to the theatre community who understands the economic impact of the arts," said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "As Governor, she will work to strengthen arts funding and move New York forward by working on affordable housing and childcare and protecting our communities from gun violence. We are proud to have an ally in the governor's office who understands how important unions are to ensuring dignity and safe workplaces in the arts."

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a candidate for governor of New York. Hochul has received endorsements from a variety of labor unions, including the New York State AFL-CIO.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness anda??LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org