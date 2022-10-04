Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Association Endorses Judy Chu for United States House of Representatives

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  


Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Rep. Judy Chu's reelection campaign for United States Congress on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

"Rep. Chu has been a critically important champion for the arts. Under her leadership, our tax fairness bill has grown to nearly 90 cosponsors with bipartisan support," said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "I'm thrilled that we have such a strong ally like Rep. Chu on our side fighting for arts workers and look forward to continuing to work with her to help middle-class arts workers as we help rebuild the arts economy after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks

