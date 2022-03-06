35th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert Celebrates Philip Glass







On March 3rd, the 35th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert went virtual for the second year in a row, offering viewers from around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community, amazing music and extraordinary spoken word performances the evening has provided for so many years pre-pandemic at Carnegie Hall.

Celebrating the concert's illustrious history, this year's eclectic lineup included Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Cyndi Lauper, Gogol Bordello, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Jesse Paris Smith, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli & Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra and was curated by Artistic Director Philip Glass. Other supporters of Tibet House including Stephen Colbert, Iggy Pop, Paul Simon, Sandra Oh and The Scorchio Quartet dropped in with special greetings. The concert streamed via Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues, and fans, and will be available for 72 hours after the initial airing until Sunday, March 6 at 11:59pm ET. Click HERE for tickets!

There were countless not-to-be-missed moments as the performers celebrated the Year of the Water Tiger and Philip Glass's 85th Birthday. Patti Smith kicked off the stream with a moving tribute to the citizens of Ukraine by singing the Ukranian National Anthem. Next up, Laurie Anderson and Rubin Kodheli, along with Tenzin Choegyal, performed a hauntingly beautiful arrangement, and Stephen Colbert dropped in with his Tibetan Singing Bowl to wish a happy anniversary to Tibet House and a happy birthday to Philip Glass. Punch Brothers gave a funky version of "Angel of Doubt" from the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, followed by The Fiery Furnaces who treated viewers to a medley of fan favorites.

Angélique Kidjo paid tribute to the evening's Artistic Director with "The 5th Movement From Glass Symphony #12," which, preceded a message from New Order's Bernard Sumner and a magical "Snow Lion" by Tenzin Choegal who was joined by Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra and moved the virtual crowd to tears. Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hütz delivered a timely message of support to his native Ukraine with "Ukranian Folk Song," and Nathaniel Rateliff reminded us all "And It's Still Alright" while Margo Price gave fans stunning, stripped versions of "Tears of Rage" and "Fight To Make It." Phish front man Trey Anastasio was next with a set that included deep cut "Snowflakes In The Sand," followed by Patti Smith's "Peaceable Kingdom" and her daughter the extraordinary Jesse Paris Smith. Another highlight of the night included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's "Only Children" that led into a greeting from longtime Tibet House Benefit Concert alumnus Iggy Pop.

Cyndi Lauper made her Tibet House "stage" debut with a moving rendition of her beloved "True Colors" and Keanu Reeves delivered a brilliant, cinematic reading of Allen Ginsberg's "Pull My Daisy." An appearance from Paul Simon paved the way for a performance of "Opening" by Philip Glass and a surprise "Happy Birthday" song from Patti Smith and her band. The virtual concert concluded with her famed anthem "People Have the Power," a longtime tradition which perfectly captured the empowering spirit of the evening.

Tibet House US has also partnered with Charitybuzz for an exclusive auction in conjunction with this year's event. Tibet House US Benefit Concert performers past and present have generously donated items that include: a Pearl Jam signed guitar, a Bob Gruen photograph of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, 2020 Tibet House Concert signed guitar, signed Philip Glass manuscript, a signed guitar from Paul Simon, a signed melodica from Jon Batiste, Phish tickets and more. The auction platform is open now through March 8th. Click HERE for more information. Proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate including Alabama Shakes, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, The Flaming Lips, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Cage The Elephant and many, many more. The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard and Vogue.

About Tibet House US

Tibet House US is a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama working to promote and preserve Tibet's unique cultural and spiritual heritage. Tibet House US serves to expose and share this unique civilization through innovative educational and cultural programs and events for the general public, providing inspiration for others to join the effort to protect these treasured arts, sciences, and ways of living. For more information, please visit https://thus.org.