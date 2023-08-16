2012 Movie THE BRASS TEAPOT Optioned to Become Stage Musical







The 2012 indie film The Brass Teapot, written by Tim Macy and Ramaa Mosley and directed by Mosley, has been optioned to become a pop-rock stage musical. The film, starring Juno Temple and Michael Angarano, had a quiet release by Magnolia Pictures in 2013 and since then, has amassed a worldwide cult following. Music and lyrics for the stage adaptation are penned by singer-songwriter Chaz Cardigan, whose song "As I'll Ever Be" was featured in the 2020 NETFLIX film To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The project has released three demos arranged, engineered, and performed by Cardigan, available to listen to now on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-brass-teapot-a-new-musical/sets/the-brass-teapot-a-new-musical.

The new rock musical is described by the production as follows: "Alice loves John. John loves Alice. Their only problems are that they are underemployed, their high school bully is the landlord, their former friends are either too rich to care about them or just as broke as they are, and their luck shows no signs of improving. That is, until a seemingly random series of events brings a mysterious ancient object into their life: a brass teapot. The teapot magically spouts money, but only when it senses pain. But eventually, the teapot demands more, different, deeper pain to keep the money flowing. How far would you go to win unlimited fortune, if it meant hurting those you love? Would you break a tooth? Break their arm? Break their heart? Part Heathers and Hadestown, part 'Twilight Zone' and Little Shop of Horrors, the rowdy, romantic musical features a modern alt-pop-rock score, theatrically magical moments, and ultimately, an ending that affirms the power of love over greed."

The film was optioned by Erik Kaiko / Brass Teapot Development LLC. Macy and Mosley are also attached as producers. The Brass Teapot: A New Musical held a virtual reading over Zoom in June of 2021, after which point the script and score received significant revisions and updates. The piece was named a 2023 Semi-Finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's renowned National Music Theater Conference.

Visit thebrassteapotmusical.com for more information.





