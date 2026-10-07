16th Annual Clive Barnes Awards to Honor Six Theatre and Dance Artists
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ben Levi Ross, and Sam Tutty will receive theatre honors alongside dance artists Patrick Gamble, India Hobbs, and Yoon Jung Seo.
Artistic achievement in dance and theatre will be on display at the 16th Annual Clive Barnes Awards, Monday, October 19, 6:15 PM, at the Martha Graham Dance Center, 1501 Broadway in New York City. The ceremony, which fetes six Honored Artists for performances given in NYC between June 2025 and July 2026, will also include performances by Clive Barnes Award alumni.
This year, Patrick Gamble (Paul Taylor Dance Company), India Hobbs (GALLIM Dance) and Yoon Jung Seo (American Ballet Theatre) have been named Honored Artists in Dance, and Jasmine Amy Rogers (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Ben Levi Ross (Ragtime), and Sam Tutty Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) are the Honored Artists in Theatre. Marina Harss will receive the Clive Barnes Award for Achievement in Media and Journalism.
Hosted by Budd Mishkin, the 2026 Clive Barnes Award will feature performances by Charlotte Landreau (former Martha Graham Dance Company Principal Dancer); Anna Zavelson, 2023 Clive Barnes Award winner for Theatre (The Light in the Piazza), Kanon Sugino, 2024 Honored Artist in Dance (Doug Varone and Dancers); and Lauren Lovette, 2012 Clive Barnes Award winner for Dance (Resident Choreographer, Paul Taylor Dance Company and former Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet).
New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Mira Nadon (2021 Clive Barnes Award winner) will present the 2026 Dance Awards. Stage and screen actor Jay O. Saunders will present the Theatre Awards, and award-winning writer Amanda Vaill will bestow the Achievement in Media and Journalism Award.
CLIVE BARNES AWARDS SILENT AUCTION
The Clive Barnes Awards Silent Auction is live and open for bidding. Items include prime seats to the Metropolitan Opera, Manhattan Theatre Club, and premier NYC dance companies. A cocktail reception will immediately follow the ceremony.
Tickets for the 2026 Clive Barnes Awards are $25 and available HERE. The Martha Graham Dance Center is located on the 11th floor of the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway at 43rd Street in New York City. For more information and to support the Clive Barnes Foundation, please visit https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org
ABOUT THE CLIVE BARNES FOUNDATION
The Clive Barnes Foundation supports young artists through recognition, encouragement, and financial support. Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends; always ready to advise and listen. After his passing, many letters of condolence spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to talented young professionals, one in Dance and one in Theatre, thus honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes and Valerie Taylor Barnes. The honored artists are selected at live performances by a panel of experts in each field.
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