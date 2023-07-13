Video: First Look at Hi Jakarta's CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical

The show is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Hi Jakarta Production & Ciputra Artpreneur presents Junior Musical Wonderland, Chocolate Factory the Musical, inspired by Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.

Check out a preview below!



When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the mysterious Wonka Chocolate Factory, he discovers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to indulge in sweets and chocolates that have always been out of reach for the Bucket’s family.

Join Charlie & friends on their adventure in the Wonka Chocolate Factory. In this magical world, they experience captivating journeys and learn about life.
Witness this mesmerizing new take on the classic story and immerse yourself in the enchantment of the magical Chocolate Factory.

The show is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.




