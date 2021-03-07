Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Short Film '2020: A Year of Missing'

The video was produced by Hi Jakarta Production with Christopher Noel.

Mar. 7, 2021  

Hi Jakarta Production has released a short film, called 2020: A Year of Missing. The video was produced by Hi Jakarta Production with Christopher Noel. The Editor and Videographer is Ray Rachelia.

Cast:

• Geraldine Mislova
• Ilham Mohamad
• Elvira Gwynn
• Jemicah Ela
• Jeremiah Ela
• Rainer Rafael
• Priscilla Dania
• Abigail Nadine
• Aurell Natalia
Christopher Carson
Christopher Noel

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Short Film '2020: A Year of Missing'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


