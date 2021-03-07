VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Short Film '2020: A Year of Missing'
The video was produced by Hi Jakarta Production with Christopher Noel.
Hi Jakarta Production has released a short film, called 2020: A Year of Missing. The video was produced by Hi Jakarta Production with Christopher Noel. The Editor and Videographer is Ray Rachelia.
Cast:
• Geraldine Mislova
• Ilham Mohamad
• Elvira Gwynn
• Jemicah Ela
• Jeremiah Ela
• Rainer Rafael
• Priscilla Dania
• Abigail Nadine
• Aurell Natalia
• Christopher Carson
• Christopher Noel
Check out the video below!