Previews: EKI Dance Company's CALON ARANG to Run from Sept 17 to 20

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As part of their 30th anniversary, EKI Dance Company will bring CALON ARANG, their musical adaptation of the Balinese legend o the same name, to Graha Bhakti Budaya from September 17 to 20.

CALON ARANG recountss the story of Calon Arang, a powerful sorceress and widow who lives in the village of Girah. Her tremendous magical powers make the other villagers afraid of her. One day, the wise sage Barada sends his pupil Bahula to take Calon Arang's tome. The conniving Bahula hatches a plan: steal the heart of Ratna Manggali, Calon Arang's beloved daughter -- and her only weakness.

CALON ARANG will feature Ara Ajisiwi, Nala Amrytha, Gabriel Harvianto, Gerry Gerardo, and Sita Nursanti.

The show will run from September 17 to 20, 2026 at Graha Bakti Budaya. Tickets are available via BookMyShow.

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