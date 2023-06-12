KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL Comes to Jakarta

The performance is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.

Hi Jakarta Production & Ciputra Artpreneur present JUNIOR MUSICAL WONDERLAND, Chocolate Factory the Musical, inspired by Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the mysterious Wonka Chocolate Factory, he discovers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to indulge in sweets and chocolates that have always been out of reach for the Bucket’s family.

Join Charlie & friends on their adventure in the Wonka Chocolate Factory. In this magical world, they experience captivating journeys and learn about life.

Witness this mesmerizing new take on the classic story and immerse yourself in the enchantment of the magical Chocolate Factory.

The performance is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.


 



