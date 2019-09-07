BWW Previews: Embark on A Musical Journey with JAKSICAL's JOURNEY THROUGH TIME 3 Concert

Musical community JAKSICAL is back with their annual concert featuring songs from both Broadway classics and today's biggest hits. JOURNEY THROUGH TIME 3: A MUSICAL EXPEDITION (JTT3) will run for two shows on October 5th, 2019, at ICE PALACE, Lotte Shopping Avenue Kuningan, Jakarta.

For their third concert, JAKSICAL opts to feature a smaller group of performers compared to last year's ensemble. Audition for JTT3 was held internally from the roster of previous JOURNEY THROUGH TIME performers.

By using this creative approach, the production team seeks to customize a theatrical and musical experience that will let all featured vocalists and musicians to truly showcase the full extent of their capability.

JTT3 will feature songs from musicals including current hits from Come From Away, Once on This Island, and Anastasia; contemporary classics from Dogfight, Allegiance, The Lion King, Aida, and Miss Saigon; and beloved mainstays such as Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Interestingly, JTT3 will also pay respect to the 1956 musical movie Tiga Dara, one of the pioneers in modern Indonesian musicals. As original Indonesian show tune repertoir grows, it is about time for local musical communities to give them a new life through performances and covers.

For more information, including cast interviews and ticket purchase, check out Jaksical's Instagram @jaksical.





