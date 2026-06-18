Review: Can’t Stop the Feelings: & JULIET Takes the Stage at Clowes

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What do Shakespeare, pop music, hip hop dance moves, confetti, and comedy have in common? They are all prominent features in & JULIET! This powerhouse of a jukebox musical has made it to the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, and audiences are electrified by this production. It turns the dynamics of ROMEO & JULIET on their head by letting the characters be an active part of their narratives in new and exciting ways. And it’s all wrapped up in a never-ending list of head-bopping, toe-tapping, dance-in-your-seat songs that select from girl bands, boy bands, and chart-topping pop hits.

Many audience members may have mixed feelings about Shakespeare. To some, he’s The Bard, the ultimate storyteller, a literary icon. To others, he’s that dead dude whose plays they had to slog through in English class. Whatever your feelings about William, & JULIET has something for you. I myself am a fan, having earned multiple degrees in English which both included Shakespeare courses. However, a musical audience has different expectations. I was fully satisfied on both counts. The writing has references to the original content liberally sprinkled throughout (though I was one of the few who laughed at them). And the musical content was not only fun but intentional. There’s a real risk with jukebox musicals that the music is shoved in there but doesn’t quite “fit” the moment. & JULIET used the music to enhance the story, not just to turn the story into a musical.

I am so in love with this production that I don’t know where to start with my long list of highlights. First and foremost, I want to shout out Anne Hathaway. Besides Juliet getting a chance at making her own choices, it was wonderful to see Anne (Crystal Kellogg) get to be more than “Shakespeare’s wife.” She was finding her agency alongside Juliet, and that gave the whole plot a strong core. Not everyone can resonate with the story of two young, star-crossed lovers. But many people can understand the complications and nuances that come with years of marriage, adulthood, kids, and distance. That gave this extremely comical production more depth than I expected. Shakespeare (CJ Eldred) also took his role thoughtfully through the arc of being a rather hammy showman to a man who loves more than the worlds and words he creates.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nico Ochoa who plays May, so I was primed for a performance. And my goodness did they turn it out. When I say they were born to deliver pop ballads, that is not an exaggeration. Their experiences in the show were another source of grounding material that takes you out of the fantasy world and into the realities of what it means to be non-binary in an environment that struggles to properly make space for the full spectrum of love and humanity. They are also an all-around star performer from head to toe. Not a single movement was accidental when they were on stage.

An unexpected source of revelry was Angélique (Kathryn Allison) and Lance (Paul-Jordan Jansen). They were undoubtedly funny, but they are also undoubtedly powerful performers. Their voices both had an exceptional resonance that filled the space. So while I was laughing I was also in awe at the intensity of their vocal delivery.

If you thought I was going to leave out Juliet (Fabiola Caraballo Quijada), you would be wrong. I simply saved the best for last. Her performance was downright striking. First of all, she’s one of the most petite members of the company. Second of all, she has to portray not only a lead but a beloved literary character. And finally, she has to do it all while delivering high-tempo, dance-heavy vocals to some of the most familiar tunes of the past quarter-century. But she did it all. She kept Juliet’s story centerstage right when it needed to be and brought it all home when she sang “Roar.”

You do not want to miss this show. It is fun. It is funny. It is catchy. It is sweet. It is something you’ve never seen before. As my friend put it so well, “This is the best time I’ve had in Indianapolis.” She’s lived here for two years.

Grab your tickets now for & JULIET at Clowes Memorial Hall from now until June 21st

Reader Reviews

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