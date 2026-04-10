Photos: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Opens at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is now presenting its production of Singin’ in the Rain, now on stage. Performances run through May 23. Check out all new photos from the show below!

In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress, Kathy Selden, to do the talking and singing for her. When Lina finds out, she is furious. While Don has eyes for the lovely Kathy, Lina isn’t about to be pushed aside – on screen, or off.

Singin’ in the Rain is soaked with unforgettable songs including “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant For Me,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” “Beautiful Girl,” and the famous title tune.

Joseph Rafael Davila makes his Beef & Boards debut as the dashing Don Lockwood. Reprising their roles as Lina Lamont and Kathy Selden are Sarah Hund and Kimberly Doreen Burns, respectively. Burns plays Kathy Selden from April 9-26. Sarah Daniels (The Little Mermaid, Kinky Boots, Newsies) plays Kathy Selden from April 28 through May 23. James Garrett Hill (Heartbreak Hotel) stars as Don’s fun-loving sidekick, Cosmo Brown. Eddie Curry reprises the role of Roscoe Dexter and Jeff Stockberger reprises the role of R.F. Simpson.

Singin’ in the Rain is directed by Eddie Curry and choreographed by Doug King.



Kathy Selden and Don Lockwood

Lina Lamont

Don Lockwood

Cosmo Brown, Kathy Selden, and Don Lockwood

Cast