Great American Songbook Foundation Details Carmel's Summer Events

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The City of Carmel is transforming into “Songbook City” this July to recognize the locally based Great American Songbook Foundation and its work to preserve and celebrate the history of popular music. Running from July 6 to 31, the “Songbook City” activation will include the temporary substitution of select street signs with the names of music legends such as songwriter Cole Porter and vocalist Ella Fitzgerald.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, the Songbook Foundation is known for its preservation efforts through the Songbook Library & Archives, a vast repository of historical materials that draws researchers from around the world, and its annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, which brings 40 of the nation’s most talented high school singers to Carmel each July for a week of instruction and mentoring from Broadway performers and other arts and entertainment professionals.

“The Great American Songbook Foundation is a unique community asset and a pillar of the arts-based development and marketing strategy that has made Carmel one of the most desirable places to live in the United States,” Mayor Sue Finkam said. “The continuing growth of its programming and reputation will be an important factor in our city’s future.”

The nonprofit organization’s next major initiative is the establishment of a museum, research center and visitor experience near Carmel’s Midtown area that will house its archival materials and serve as a national tourist attraction for the city.

“As the Songbook Foundation approaches its 20th anniversary next year, we are deeply grateful to the City of Carmel for its partnership and support from the very beginning,” Executive Director Christopher Lewis said. “This designation is a meaningful honor, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside the city in the years ahead.”

This year’s Songbook Academy, which will draw participants, families and friends from 13 states coast to coast, includes three public events at the Payne & Mencias Palladium, 1 Carter Green, all of which will also be livestreamed. The first event will be a free Public Masterclass at 2:00 pm on July 13 featuring Songbook Foundation Founder Michael Feinstein and Broadway/Disney star Lea Salonga, who will provide onstage performance feedback for 10 randomly selected participants.

On July 16 at 7:00 pm is the Songbook Showcase, in which 40 singers will perform solo selections. The $5 event will also feature special appearances by Feinstein and Broadway actress-singer Mandy Gonzalez. On July 18, the Songbook Academy in Concert will be held, which consists of a closing performance, emceed by Feinstein, featuring dynamic ensemble numbers, medleys and solos celebrating the Great American Songbook through the next generation of vocal talent. Tickets for the 7:00 pm event start at $25.

Tickets and additional information are available in person at the Payne & Mencias Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, online at TheSongbook.org, and by phone at (317) 843-3800 or toll-free (877) 909-2787.

July also brings the opening of a new exhibit in the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery at the Payne & Mencias Palladium. Unforgettable, presented by the Kresa Foundation, will celebrate the soundtrack of America, exploring timeless songs that define our nation’s musical identity. Through rare artifacts and immersive environments, visitors will discover how generations have connected through shared songs and how the Great American Songbook continues to evolve by inspiring new artists and remaining a living part of popular culture. The exhibit will be on view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to select Center Presents events throughout the year. Admission is free.

Photo Credit: Wayne Images

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