EMPTY NIGHT To Play The IndyFringe Festival

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Hattimatim-Team is set to present playwright and director Abhisek Bhattacharya's award-winning play, Empty Night, at the IndyFringe Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Directed by Bhattacharya, Empty Night is a powerful theatrical exploration of climate change, human-animal conflict, and the enduring instinct of parents to protect their children. The play examines predator-prey relationships while asking a deeper question: who are the real predators? It challenges audiences to reflect on humanity's responsibility-not only to one another, but also to the Earth and all living beings.

The story follows an injured thief who encounters a wounded Bengal tigress beneath the estate of a powerful politician, where hunters celebrate a successful hunt. As the construction of a dam devastates forests and farmland, a struggling farmer is driven to theft while the tigress fights to keep her cubs alive. Their unexpected meeting reveals the shared desperation of two parents struggling to survive in a rapidly changing world. Through sacrifice, compassion, and resilience, Empty Night asks what it truly means to be human.

"This is a story of our times. Our world is changing, forests are disappearing, and animal habitats are shrinking. Instead of hiding our collective heads in the sand, Empty Night confronts these realities from the perspective of an animal whose mesmerizing beauty is often overshadowed by its ferocity," says playwright and director Abhisek Bhattacharya.

Empty Night received the Producer's Pick Award at the Z Fringe Festival 2026 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since its premiere, the production has been performed at multiple fringe festivals across the United States, earning "Must-See" recommendations from BroadwayWorld and PennLive, along with enthusiastic audience acclaim.

Founded in 2019, Hattimatim-Team is a bilingual community theatre company based in Maryland. The company has presented original productions across the United States, from Los Angeles to Off-Off-Broadway theatre festivals in New York City, showcasing the original works of Abhisek Bhattacharya.

Cast features Tigress played by Didhiti Mukherjee and Thief played by Abhisek Bhattacharya.

The performance will take place at The District Theatre - Cabaret (The Brian Payne Theatre) located at 627 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Performance showtimes are as follows: Friday, August 14 - 9:30 p.m, Saturday, August 15 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 16 - 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: https://indyfringe.org/performance/404-empty-night-by-abishek-bhattcharya/

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