FATHER JOHNNY: I SWEAR TO GOD to Play IndyFringe Festival
The Blackbox at IF Theatre in Indianapolis will host the 17-and-older show for three performances.
“Father Johnny: I Swear to God” will come to the IndyFringe Festival August 13-23 for three performances.
Having heard every confession imaginable, Father Johnny has material. His standup and storytelling show blends sharp, observational humor with the warm, mischievous wit of a man of the cloth who's spent decades observing the ridiculousness of the human condition. Father Johnny will transform himself into colorful characters of his past and delight audiences with a bit of musical comedy to deliver the laughter, which he believes is the oldest sacrament we have.
Performances will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5:00 p.m. at The Blackbox at IF Theatre, 719 E St. Clair St., Indianapolis.
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