Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Sometimes you just need to laugh. When that’s the case, The Play That Goes Wrong does not disappoint. The show is still a smash hit on Broadway and the current Beef & Boards production embraces the madcap entertainment in its current production.



When a local theater troupe decides to put on a production of a murder mystery, things don’t go as planned. From failing sets to injured players, chaos is the order of the day. The audience is along for the ride as the actors try to hold it together.



Nic Nightingale was perfect in his role as Chris, the frustrated straight man. Many of the other parts call for intentionally over-the-top performances, but his reigned-in responses kept the show grounded. Another highlight was Cynthia Collins as Dennis. I’ve never laughed so hard at mispronunciations in my life. And Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton as the Swiftie sound operator steals each scene he’s in. In a show that is meant to fall apart, the stage management (Elizabeth Stark) and set design (Eric Barker) are key elements. They are both essential and should be appreciated in this production.

As with most shows like this, it’s hard to keep up the momentum in the second act. The element of surprise remains elusive when the audience knows what to expect. You have to keep raising the bar with each new gag. But regardless, it’s entertaining throughout.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: The Play That Goes Wrong runs until Aug. 23rd.

Tickets: To purchase tickets, call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $59 to $87 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

The Play That Goes Wrong is rated PG for mild adult themes.

Photos courtesy of Indy Ghost Light

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