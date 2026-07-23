EMERGENCY THE MUSICAL to Open at The Tarkington Theater

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"EMERGENCY The Musical" will open August 27th and run for five shows at The Tarkington Theater in Carmel, IN. For Indiana writing duo Dr. Jeff Foy (a real-life Emergency Medicine physician) and his son, Jacob, a composer and multi-instrumentalist, creating this musical merged their love of healthcare, music and theater. The show is a "Foy Family Affair" with Jeff's sister serving as the Music Director, his niece in the ensemble cast, and his wife, other son and daughter participating in pre-show activities.

This modern-day American musical features Dr. Justin Marks, a new intern whose dream it is to become an emergency room (ER) doctor. While excelling in the classroom, he fails to land a spot in a residency program due mostly to his lacking bedside manner. Fighting for his career, Justin must defeat his medical school nemesis, Kyle, for the one Emergency Medicine spot left in the country. "EMERGENCY" follows Dr. Marks through his 12-hour shift and enables the audience to experience the laughs, love, happiness and tears a night in the ER can bring. The musical blends a memorable cast of characters. The soundtrack consists of 17 original songs written by Jacob Foy that will be performed "live".

Award-winning Broadway Director/Choreographer, Jeff Whiting, will fly in for the month of August from his home in New York to direct and choreograph the show. Casting Director Ellen Kingston is a long-time Indianapolis theater professional, performer and voiceover artist. The cast is a mix of actors from Indiana (including IU and Ball State graduates) as well as others from New York and California.

"EMERGENCY" initially opened in 2018 in Bloomington, IN with sold-out performances, then made its way to the New York Theater Festival for a three--show run. Some of the original actors are returning for the Carmel show.

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