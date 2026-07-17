Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's new summer play, the award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is now on stage through Aug. 23. Check out photos of the production.

It's opening night for the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything theatres never want in a show: an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's leaving audiences aching with laughter!

Making their disastrous debuts at Beef & Boards in The Play That Goes Wrong are Nic Nightingale as Chris, and Topher Adam Embrey as Robert. Returning at the 'wrong' time are Cynthia Collins (Tootsie, Annie) as Dennis, Logan Hill (Singin' in the Rain, A Beef & Boards Christmas, Tootsie) as Sandra, and Joey Boos (Tootsie, Waitress, Jersey Boys) as Max. Also making their Beef & Boards debuts are Jesse Bhamrah as Jonathan, and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton as Trevor.

Rounding out the cast is Nathalie Cruz (Tootsie, A Christmas Story, The King and I) as Annie, with Jaddy Ciucci (Murder on the Orient Express, Legally Blonde, Grumpy Old Men), and Hannah Elizabeth Boswell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Wizard of Oz, Grumpy Old Men) as the onstage crew.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Brett Mutter (Waitress, A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz), who also directed last season's A Beef & Boards Christmas.

Tickets are currently on sale exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317.872.9664. Patrons are advised that tickets purchased from third-party sellers may not be valid for performances and may include additional fees.

The Play That Goes Wrong falls apart in 47 performances through Aug. 23. Regardless of the catastrophe on stage, Beef & Boards' tasty dinner buffet is just right, and always included – along with coffee, tea, or lemonade. Gourmet desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.

Photo Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Nathalie Cruz and the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong. Logan Hill and the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong. Joey Boos and the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong

Topher Embrey, Cynthia Collins, and Joey Boos

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