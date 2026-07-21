SING SING Screening and Colman Domingo Q&A to Come to Actors Theatre of Louisville

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Actors Theatre of Louisville will welcome Academy Award-nominated actor, playwright, director, and esteemed alumnus Colman Domingo for A Special Evening with Colman Domingo: “Sing Sing” Screening & Discussion on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in the Pamela Brown Auditorium.

Part of the Bingham Signature Shakespeare Series, this one-night-only event will feature a screening of the critically acclaimed film “Sing Sing”, followed by an intimate, live conversation with Domingo about the film, his extraordinary artistic journey, and the enduring ability of theatre to foster connection, dignity, and transformation.

For Actors Theatre, the evening marks a meaningful reunion with an artist whose relationship with the Theatre spans decades. Long before becoming one of the defining artists of his generation, Domingo was a vital part of The Actors Theatre community. He authored the Humana Festival world premiere of Dot and later returned to direct August Wilson's Seven Guitars, forging a creative relationship with Louisville that has endured throughout his celebrated career.

Based on a remarkable true story, “Sing Sing” follows Divine G, a wrongfully incarcerated man who finds renewed purpose through a prison theatre program. Domingo stars as Divine G and served as an executive producer on the film, which earned widespread critical acclaim for its deeply human portrayal of art's transformative power and for its ensemble of formerly incarcerated performers portraying versions of themselves.

Following the screening, Domingo will participate in a live discussion exploring the themes at the heart of “Sing Sing”—community, redemption, and the liberating force of artistic expression—as well as the enduring power of Shakespeare and the performing arts to foster connection, transformation, and dignity.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for this one-time-only event are now available in three tiers: Premium seating at $225, offering the closest vantage point to the stage; Standard seating at $150, providing excellent sightlines throughout the venue; and Partial View seating at $75 for guests seeking a more accessible entry point to the evening. Capacity is extremely limited, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

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