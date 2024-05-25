Buck Creek Playhouse to Present INTO THE WOODS in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buck Creek Players will present the final show of our 50th season with this musical on our mainstage. Join us for the eight live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, June 14th and running through Sunday, June 23rd. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $18 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Buck Creek Players and Director Ben Jones and Musical Director Jill Stewart are excited to announce their upcoming production of INTO THE WOODS with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Book by James Lapine.

Follow the Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

INTO THE WOODS is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (www.mtishows.com).

﻿For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Saturday Night (1954), A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM (1962), ANYONE CAN WHISTLE (1964), COMPANY (1970), FOLLIES (1971), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (1973), THE FROGS (1974), PACIFIC OVERTURES (1976), SWEENEY TODD (1979), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (1981), SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (1984), INTO THE WOODS (1987), ASSASSINS (1991), PASSION (1994) and ROAD SHOW (2008) as well as lyrics for WEST SIDE STORY (1957), GYPSY (1959) and DO I HEAR A WALTZ? (1965) and additional lyrics for CANDIDE (1973). Anthologies of his work include SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM (1976), MARRY ME A LITTLE (1981), YOU'RE GONNA LOVE TOMORROW (1983), PUTTING IT TOGETHER (1993/99) and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM (2010). He composed the scores of the films "Stavisky" (1974) and "Reds" (1981) and songs for "Dick Tracy" (1990) and the television production "Evening Primrose" (1966). His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: "Finishing the Hat" (2010) and "Look, I Made A Hat" (2011). In 2010 Broadway's Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in his honour; in 2019, London's Queens Theatre was also renamed the Sondheim.

James Lapine is a playwright and director. On Broadway he has worked with Stephen Sondheim on SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE; INTO THE WOODS; and PASSION. He also conceived and directed the musical review SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM. With William Finn he created FALSETTOS recently revived by Lincoln Center Theater; LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE; MUSCLE; and directed Finn's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. Other Broadway credits include his play based on Moss Hart's memoir Act One (also LCT), AMOUR, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, GOLDEN CHILD, and DIRTY BLONDE. He has written the plays TABLE SETTINGS, TWELVE DREAMS, THE MOMENT WHEN, FRAN'S BED and Mrs. Miller DOES HER THING. Lapine has been nominated for eleven Tony Awards, winning on three occasions. He has also been the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater, and inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

HISTORY OF BUCK CREEK PLAYERS

Buck Creek Players began in 1973 when the Franklin Township Civic League and a group of local residents formed a committee to present performing arts under the name of "Four C's Theatre." On November 13, 1974, the name was changed to Buck Creek Players, Inc., and was formalized under the Indiana Not for Profit Corporation Act of 1971 (501(c)3).

Initially, Buck Creek Players performed in elementary and high schools, and in October of 1978, moved to its first home, a historic church located at 7820 Acton Road. The church was built in 1872 with an addition in 1952. The main space of the building was the sanctuary which was 31 feet wide by 48 feet deep, with the stage using one-half of the space and the seating using the other half. The space enabled BCP to offer performing arts in an intimate setting for a maximum of 90 people. In 2002, the church was sold to United Faith Baptist Church.

In 2001, Buck Creek Players moved into its current home, the Buck Creek Playhouse, at 11150 Southeastern Avenue. The current space was originally built as an indoor tennis facility that was later converted into a church. Much of the space was rebuilt to accommodate the productions it would now house. While increasing capacity, the space is still intimate, seating a maximum of 130 people.

Comments