World University Of Design Presena 'BULUGU Goes POP' at DLF Avenue, Saket

World University of Design students herald a new era of fashion where minimalism and sustainability is the key. A quirky fashion show with the theme of 'BULUGU goes POP' organised by students of the Fashion Club of the university, called F^3 (F Cube) - the club of edgy young students of Fashion Design, and held at Delhi's fashion destination DLF Avenue, Saket on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.

F^3, the club of edgy young students of School of Fashion Design, WUD has come up with a quirky concept called BULUGU which means the colour blue in Telugu, and which will showcase out-of-the-box fashion concepts by young designers themed around 'peppy blues' and the 'boho denims'. Draped in blue, the show will witness students sashaying down the runway with blue-painted faces inspiring the audiences to be awestruck with their creativity. The event aims at welcoming new opportunities and molding fashion as per the need of the hour - implying that fast fashion is not what it takes to stand out but making it in accordance with the planet and its depleting resources does.

Under the wing of Prof. Ambika Magotra (School of Fashion, World University of Design), the students have taken center stage and are geared up to showcase the ability of color blue to impart effects of calmness and quirk.

Extending avenues to enrich their skill set and imbibe from the vast plethora of knowledge base that World University of Design provides, the university also ensures that its students stay connected to their values and identify not just with opportunities ahead of them but also with the ethical ways of doing so. With Bulugu taking shape, the students are here to make a mark and communicate that there is more substance to them than just being Gen Z.

The show is designed to make every hot stepper that enters DLF Avenue turn once to indulge into the deep thought Bulugu holds apart from being a bold fashion statement. The fast paced fashion industry calls for mass manufacturing and the F^3 Club is here to change that thought for good. Fashion can be minimal yet appealing is what they are here to say!

Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) said, : "It's a pleasure to see what these energetic young minds have created out of a simple idea! Blue is the colour that never lets you down, it can be soothing, it can be energetic and it never goes out of trend. Our students here have used this virtue to bring out a bigger picture - that it is important to understand that earth resources are limited and that we need to go sustainable if we have to cater to the huge demand for fashion clothing by the global population. We are honoured to be able to showcase raw talent from our university at DLF Avenue which is such a prime fashion destination and urge one and all to believe that fashion can be appealing despite being modest and unpretentious."

Prof. Ambika Magotra (School of Fashion, World University of Design) said, : "Blue is the color of summer and also the colour of this generation that brings with it unending zeal and passion yet remains calm in their minds. The collection of meticulously styled clothing where denims bring with them the element of quirk and boho styling techniques like folding and draping bring the quiet; it is perfect to bring about the emotion of GenZ fashionistas out of the university premise amongst a mix of their own tribe here at DLF Avenue. High fashion statement that is opulent, exquisite is the 3rd line. It is a perfect confluence between the very urge of our students as they strive to make a statement that exciting fashion trends can also be thrifting, inclusive and minimalistic with the effervescence that DLF Avenue as a fashion destination emits."

For more information on World University of Design (WUD), please visit : www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in