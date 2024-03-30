Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents SHRIAM SHANKARLAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Designed and cultivated by Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh, the Director and Vice Chairperson of the Kendra, the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival is one of the oldest in the country that celebrates Indian Classical Music by presenting extraordinary performances by legends and established artists in the realm.

The lineup for this year included Pravin Godkhindi with his young son Shadaj Godkhindi (Flute), the maestro Ulhas Kashalkar (Hindustani Classical Vocal), well known Manjiri Asanare (Vocal), the legendary Violinist N. Rajam with her daughter Sangeeta Shanker (Violin), leading instrumentalist of today Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar) and the renowned maestro from Kolkata, Ajoy Chakrabarty (Vocal).

Through Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival, the Kendra has made a mark for itself in the arena of performing arts and has been nurturing its basic ideology of binding rich Indian traditions onto the wings of current generation as it paces through the clouds of materialism. “For 7 decades, Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival has served as a platform to celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian classical music,” says Padmashri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh. She adds, “This year's edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival fills me with immense pride. We have the privilege of experiencing the mastery of veterans alongside the brilliance of younger artists. It's a testament to the vibrant legacy of our cultural heritage.”

Schedule of this edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2024, was as follows :

Wednesday, March 27th, 2024 : flute by Pravin Godkhindi & Shadaj Godkhindi at 6.30pm and Hindustani Classical Vocal by Ulhas Kashalkar at 7.45pm

Thursday, March 28th, 2024 : vocal by Manjiri Asanare at 6.30pm and Violin by N. Rajam & Sangeeta Shanker at 7.45pm

Friday, March 29th, 2024 : sitar by Purbayan Chatterjee at 6.30pm and Vocal by Ajoy Chakrabarty at 7.45pm

Wednesday, March 27th, 2024: Melodious notes of Pravin Godkhindi & Shadaj Godkhindi flute filled the auditorium with tranquillity. Complemented by Ulhas Kashalkar's Hindustani Classical vocals the serenade captivated audiences only to ask for more. Harmoniously flowing through the hall, the stellar performance was an apt act to flag off Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival's 75th chapter!

Thursday, March 28th, 2024: The second day witnessed Manjiri Asanare sing like a nightingale harmonious works in Hindustani Classical Music entwined with soulful strumming on the Violin by N. Rajam & Sangeeta Shanker. The performance was a stark contrast to the previous show and transcended into a different realm altogether.

On Friday, March 29th, 2024: Stunning performance at the sitar by Purbayan Chatterjee alongside Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty's heart-warming vocals was a perfect way of culminating the festival leaving the audiences awestruck by the journey they traversed through various elements of music and singing.