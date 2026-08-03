SAARE JAHAN SE ACCHA to Return for 21st Edition at IHC New Delhi

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Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, led by Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, will present the 21st edition of Saare Jahan Se Accha – Vande Mataram: Bharat Ki Virasat, Bharat Ka Gaurav on August 10th and 11th, 2026, from 7:00 pm onwards at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The two-day celebration of India's classical arts will feature performances by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and disciples (Odissi), Dr. Ananda Shankar and disciples (Bharatanatyam), and Guru Rajendra Gangani and disciples (Kathak), besides the presentation of prestigious awards honouring excellence in the performing arts.

Conceived as Utsav's cultural tribute to the nation around Independence Day, the festival marks twenty-one years of celebrating India's artistic and civilisational heritage through its classical traditions. This landmark edition, themed Bharat Ki Virasat, Bharat Ka Gaurav, brings together eminent artistes to celebrate the country's unity, diversity and cultural legacy while reaffirming the enduring relevance of India's classical dance and music.

One of India's foremost exponents of Odissi dance and a distinguished cultural ambassador, Guru Ranjana Gauhar has spent decades promoting Indian classical arts across the world while nurturing generations of artistes through performance, scholarship and mentorship.

Speaking about the festival, Guru Ranjana Gauhar said, "Saare Jahan Se Accha was born from a simple yet profound belief that culture is one of the strongest expressions of our national identity. As we celebrate the 21st edition, Vande Maataram: Bharat Ki Virasat, Bharat Ka Gaurav is both a tribute to our motherland and a reminder of the values that unite us. Through dance and music, we hope to inspire pride, gratitude and a renewed appreciation of India's extraordinary cultural legacy."

Founded in 2005 as a heartfelt artistic tribute to India's Independence, Saare Jahan Se Accha was envisioned by Guru Ranjana Gauhar as a platform where the spirit of the nation could be celebrated through the transformative power of the performing arts. Over the past two decades, the festival has evolved into one of the country's most respected cultural platforms, presenting legendary maestros, distinguished performers, emerging talent and diverse artistic traditions before audiences from India and around the world.

Day One of the festival, on Monday, August 10th will open with Guru Ranjana Gauhar's acclaimed choreographic production Chitrangada – The Warrior Princess, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's timeless work from the Mahabharata. The production explores the journey of the Manipuri princess Chitrangada, celebrating womanhood, courage, self-discovery and equality. Through a compelling artistic narrative, the work highlights the timeless quest for identity, dignity and recognition beyond conventional notions of beauty, making it particularly relevant for contemporary audiences.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the prestigious Utsav Samman – Lifetime Achievement Award to three distinguished personalities for their exceptional contribution to Indian arts and culture: Padmashree and SNA Fellow Guru Darshana Jhaveri; renowned actress, lawyer and Kuchipudi exponent Smt. Rashmi Vaidyalingam; and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and eminent Odissi guru, Guru Ratikant Mohapatra.

The second evening, on Tuesday, August 11th, will present a vibrant confluence of celebrated gurus and their disciples from across India. Through the classical traditions of Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak, the performances will offer a collective artistic salute to the nation, reflecting the diversity, strength and unity that define India's cultural landscape.

The evening's presentations will feature the disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi); Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ananda Shankar and disciples from Hyderabad (Bharatanatyam); Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and disciples from Bhubaneswar (Odissi); and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Rajendra Gangani and disciples from Delhi (Kathak).

As Saare Jahan Se Accha enters its third decade, the festival continues to stand as a vibrant celebration of India's artistic excellence and cultural identity. Audiences can look forward to two unforgettable evenings of inspiring performances, masterful artistry and powerful storytelling that honour the spirit of the nation through the timeless language of the performing arts.

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