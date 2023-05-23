SBKK Performs Mythological Tales Of MEERA, KARNA And SHREE DURGA At 'Kendra Dance Festival'

Performances are May 25th, 27th and 28th, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: Rama Pandey Play's SULTANA Raises Issues Of Women's Plight Photo 2 Photos: Rama Pandey Play's SULTANA Raises Issues Of Women's Plight
The Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2023 Concludes With The Promise To Return Photo 3 The Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2023 Concludes With The Promise To Return
Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Sh Photo 4 Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Sharma

Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Sharma

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra brings to the capital's cultural aficionados the much anticipated annual event to witness the fervour of the mythical characters of Indian mythology, Meera, Karna and Shree Durga, who never fail to endear. This dance drama is directed by Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Vice Chairperson and Director, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). Shashidharan Nair's choreography, Shubha Mudgal's melodic music, exquisite costumes and the immaculate, deft and perfect usage of special effects in three different performances are seamlessly woven together with the same essence.

 

As India's premier institution, promoting and nurturing India's enriched cultural heritage, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra enjoys immense respect amongst the country's concerned nurtures and propagators of the cultural archives, whose mantra of responsibility is borne laudably by (Padmashri) Shobha Deepak Singh, of the illustrious Shriram family. Her hallmark has been her passionate support to encouraging young talent, while appropriately felicitating the old guard. In its magnificent productions, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has identified and harboured as aesthetically as possible, the most poignant sections from our religious, mythological and folklore archives.

 

In this year's chapter of Kendra Dance Festival, Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh says, “The characters Meera, Karna and Shree Durga are so endearing and alive in everyone's heart, because they relate to an emotional chord in souls modernised over time, even today. Subtly contemporising them through choreography, music, special effects etc. The idea is to convey the relevance of the sentiments of yesteryears to the existing generation in the most subtle and easy way. Each year has helped to nurture tradition while retaining the interest of the modern mindset.”

 

The three sequences are scheduled as under:

Thursday, May 25th, 2023 : MEERA's glory lay in her ability to articulate through poetry, the turbulence that transpired in her life. Her life seems to be a metaphor for most women, where centuries later, Meera's name lives on. Wherever Meera went, she spread the message of liberation and urged an inner awakening, through the effervescence of her poetry.

 

Saturday, May 27th, 2023 : KARNA portrays a persona of the epic of Mahabharata whose circumstances remained consistently hostile. Karna's life and times were frozen in their entirety and his misfortunes suspended into a perpetual predicament. This ballet is dedicated to all the Karnas, who are denied the rightful place in the social milieu, seen in its correct perspective. Karna's life was repetitively unfair, eliciting sympathy. His life in the epic is resplendent with magnificent misadventures and acts of valour. 

 

Sunday, May 28th, 2023 : SHREE DURGA, whose persona resonates‎ even in today's context, where there is daily exposure to the atrocities on women. When the Gods give boons they themselves become victims of these boons and it is then that they invoke SHREE SHAKTI; FEMININE POWER, to vanquish demons in society, demonstrating that female power conquers over the several mindless demons of society.

 



RELATED STORIES - India

World University of Design Holds Annual Made in WUD Showcase 2023 Photo
World University of Design Holds Annual Made in WUD Showcase 2023

World University of Design presented the culminating work of the graduating batch of students of 6 specializations at their annual Made in WUD (MIW) Showcase 2023 on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. The show had the work of 140 graduates displayed.

IN SYNC, Indias First Ever Interfaith Art And Dialogue Forum Is Set To Unfold In Mumbai Ne Photo
IN SYNC, India's First Ever Interfaith Art And Dialogue Forum Is Set To Unfold In Mumbai Next Month

India's first prime minister, the erudite Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, once rightly said that “The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction.” It is, therefore, imperative to keep finding ways to not just coexist, but to do so with love and mutual respect.

Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts The Mystical Mountains, An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Shar Photo
Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Sharma

Ehsaas, Delhi presents artist Vinod Sharma's solo online exhibition, 'The Mystical Mountains' depicting the ageless, mystical Himalayas and their serenity which became the perfect home for Lord Shiva from Monday, May 15th to June 15th, 2023.

Photos: Rama Pandey Plays SULTANA Raises Issues Of Womens Plight Photo
Photos: Rama Pandey Play's SULTANA Raises Issues Of Women's Plight

Rama Pandey's latest play 'Sultana', was staged at Shri Ram Centre last evening in Delhi, which depicts a young girl's struggle for freedom and justice in the face of oppressive social norms in a very poignant and powerful way. Check out photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

SBKK Performs Mythological Tales Of MEERA, KARNA And SHREE DURGA At 'Kendra Dance Festival'SBKK Performs Mythological Tales Of MEERA, KARNA And SHREE DURGA At 'Kendra Dance Festival'
World University of Design Holds Annual Made in WUD Showcase 2023World University of Design Holds Annual Made in WUD Showcase 2023
IN SYNC, India's First Ever Interfaith Art And Dialogue Forum Is Set To Unfold In Mumbai Next MonthIN SYNC, India's First Ever Interfaith Art And Dialogue Forum Is Set To Unfold In Mumbai Next Month
Ehsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod SharmaEhsaas, Delhi Hosts 'The Mystical Mountains', An Online Solo Exhibition By Artist Vinod Sharma

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

India SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You