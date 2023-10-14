Photos: First Look at SHRI RAM on Kendra Lawns Beginning This Month

The production will be set up from October 15th to November 5th, 2023.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

The 67th edition of legendary annual presentation 'SHRI RAM' a dance drama on Sampoorna Ramayana depicting Lord Rama's Life from his birth to his Rajya Abhishek, embellished with original soundtracks, choreography, elaborated costumes and make-belief will be set up from October 15th to November 5th, 2023, at open air Kendra Lawns, # 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The two and half hours long presentation will commence daily at 6.30pm to 9pm. 

Check out photos from the production below!

Chief Guest Hon'ble Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Government of India will inaugurate the Ramlila at 6.30pm on Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

Established and conceptualized by Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, the intent of 'SHRI RAM' is not merely to carry on a legacy that Shobha ji’s mother created but to ease the percolation of a heritage that is unique to India and extensively rich in moral values that are pertinent even today. The idea is to strengthen the core of the nation that is primarily composed of the young generation.

Says Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, "My dedication to Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra remains steadfast even today. I still thrill at the sight of our dancers in their vibrant costumes, bringing my choreography to life. It is a joy to witness the joy that our performances bring to our audiences."

Donned with dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas, 'SHRI RAM' has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands.

For more information on Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, visit: www.sbkk.in

