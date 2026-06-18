LIFELINE Musical to Make Indian Premiere With West End and Broadway Cast

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Charades Productions in conjunction with the British Council will present the acclaimed Off-West End production of 'Lifeline' for a one night only performance in India.

Inspired by real historical events, Lifeline interweaves two timelines. In 1950, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming is internationally celebrated for the discovery of penicillin while navigating a personal relationship with Greek resistance fighter and scientist Amalia Voureka. In present-day Edinburgh, a junior doctor confronts personal and professional challenges when a figure from her past is admitted to her hospital, raising questions about medical decision-making and the limits of treatment.

The cast features Alan Vicary (Mary Poppins, Phantom of the Opera West End), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway, Hadestown N. American Na'tl Tour), Kelly Glyptis (Phantom of the Opera West End, Fiddler on the Roof N. American Na'tl Tour), Maz McGinlay (Oklahoma Royal Albert Hall, Hairspray West End), Helen Logan (Black Hole Sign National Theatre Scotland), Graham Richardson (Urinetown Edinburgh Fringe Festival), and a community ensemble of local New Delhi doctors and scientists.

The production is supported by organizations including the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, GSK, Pfizer, and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, among others.

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