Amethyst to Present An Exhibition Of The India Edit By Viya Home This Month

Amethyst presents an exhibition of The India Edit by Viya Home a contemporary gifting brand rooted in India's visual arts and legacy of fine craftsmanship. Inspired by influences ranging from Jaipur's glorious architecture to lush Indian blooms, the objects include tabletop candelabras, serveware, diyas, and finials. The collections are underpinned by the studio's distinctive design vocabulary and passion for preserving traditional artisanal techniques from 11am to 7.30pm on October 25th to 29th, 2023 at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. Ph : 044 45991630/31. Price Range: Rs.2,800/- to Rs.18,000/-

About The Designer - Vikram Goyal

Based in New Delhi, Vikram Goyal has spent two decades refining a contemporary design language within the international collectible design market. His work personifies the spirit and skill of artisanal techniques found in historic objects and translates the rich legacy of craft excellence from India into modern, timeless designs that resonate at home and abroad.

Drawing on the expertise of specialist artisans from across the country and a deep exploration of Indian metalwork traditions, Goyal designs limited-edition furniture and objects that celebrate material and form in abstract new ways. By diligently refining and re-inventing techniques that have been cultivated in the region for centuries, his work exudes a studied sophistication in Indian craft and conceptual and cultural narratives.



An engineer by training, Goyal went on to study development economics at Princeton University, then worked in finance in the USA and HongKong. Upon his return to India in 2000, he set up his design studio and began a critical study of the extraordinary craft history and ancient philosophies at the core of Indian culture. He has been meticulously advancing the art of collectible design in the region ever since, reintroducing intricacy and elegance into modern Indian design. A closer look, and even motifs commemorating ancient narratives, traditions and philosophies are subtly reimagined and contextualised in novel material applications across his work.

While the collectible works of the studio are revered by galleries, art fairs, interior designers, craft enthusiasts and collectors, the designer's initial creative endeavours are still celebrated. Viya Home's heartfelt mission to revive metalwork and other traditional crafts in a more accessible form launches in Fall 2023. Goyal also co-founded beauty and wellness brand Kama Ayurveda which elevated and gave modern relevance to an ancient system of medicine.

Among his more personal projects is Shringara of Shrinathji, the collector's edition book he conceived and co-designed in 2022, which features miniature paintings of the Hindu deity Lord Shrinathji from his family collection. The creations of his own studio share a sense of timelessness with antiques and works of historic craft excellence that he personally collects.

Goyal has been named in Architectural Digest's definitive list of the 100 most influential architects and interior designers in India, and is a winner of an Elle Deco International Design Award. He has been represented by Todd Merrill Studio in New York since 2020 and more recently with Nilufar Gallery in Milan.