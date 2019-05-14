ZACH Theatre Announces New Associate Artistic Director And Additional Staff Changes

ZACH Theatre is proud to announce the promotion of Nat Miller, who will move from his position as Director of Education and step into his new role as Associate Artistic Director on May 15, 2019. Abe Reybold, who has served as Associate Artistic Director since 2014, will depart after five years of directing crowd-pleasing productions from Sophisticated Ladies to Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Chad Dike, ZACH's Associate Director of Education, will transition into the role of Director of Education and Community Engagement.

"ZACH has provided some of the most challenging and rewarding artistic opportunities of my career," said Reybold in a statement. "The personal reasons that motivated this change are positively life-affirming which makes it slightly less difficult to move on from this wonderful organization. Nat Miller has been a stellar colleague and I am thrilled that his new position will allow him to continue evolving and developing ZACH's artistic vision and connection to the community."

Nat Miller has been at the helm of ZACH's Education department since 2011, engaging generations of Austin's audiences with Mainstage and Theatre for Families productions, overseeing one of the most comprehensive acting and musical theatre training programs in the country, and developing educational outreach programs. This season he directed Tortoise and Hare and The Santaland Diaries, and co-directed Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical! with Reybold.

"I am very honored to be moving into the role of Associate Artistic Director and merging our Family Series into our Mainstage season," says Miller. "Being in this new position allows me to continue telling stories that celebrate creativity and empathy, and cements my commitment to making sure ZACH is accessible to people from all ages and backgrounds."

Chad Dike joined ZACH's staff over five years ago and has been a catalyst for so many new educational programs and initiatives, including ZACH North, Young Playwrights for Change, and the addition of sensory-friendly performances





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You