Vincent Victoria Presents Announces its 2021-22 Season

Vincent Victoria Presents , the award winning theater company dedicated to recreating historical moments from African American History, will begin their new season in late September with two new one act plays written by its founding director. The plays "Starring Cherry Cola Pitts" and "The Storm is Here" will open September 30 and run through October 17.

The theme of the season is Radicals, Groundbreakers and Heroes. Says Victoria "All of the protagonists in each of the plays could be considered either a radical because of their political views or social stances or at the same time deemed a groundbreaker and a hero for the same reasons just depending on the lens in which you view them.

Starring Cherry Cola Pitts is a biting satire about a 1950's game show host. Set in 1955, Cherry Cola Pitts hosts a very politically incorrect show aimed at a "Negro" audience. "The Storm is Here" is a dramatization inspired by the insurrection on Jan.6 in the nation's capitol and one of the rioters.

"The Last Night of Josephine Baker" running December 10-19 chronicles the last days and life of legendary entertainer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker.

"Mr. Booker T. at the Door " is a look at the historic dinner that Booker T. Washington had with President Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. The critically acclaimed play was chosen in 2019 to be read at the National Black Theater festival in North Carolina. The show will run Feb.18-28 2022.

Other shows will be added to the season and announced at a later date.

All of the performances will take place at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch.

For more information visit www.vincentvictoriapresents.com