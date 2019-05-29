ViBe Theater Experience Presents MONOLITH TO MONARCH; A New ViBe Company Show

Monolith to Monarch is a CALL to TAKE SPACE for 6 black women weary of being forced into boxes that don't fit and required to give up space that they don't have.

This show explores the METAMORPHOSIS they experience through unlearning years of self-sacrifice and silence, and the POWER that is held when they tell their own stories, honor their full humanity, and are unlimited by perceptions about who they are "supposed" to be. "Monolith to Monarch" is a theatrical CELEBRATION of the CHRYSALIS of the Black girl experience.

Monolith to Monarch was written and performed by Chelsea Allison, Khadijah Boney, Monica Cancian, Nicosie Christophe, Michelan LeMonier, Monique Letamendi and directed by Toya Lillard, viBe's Executive Director.

viBeCompany is viBe's pre-professional group of young women artists who receive ongoing training, paid performance opportunities, and who devise original theater for viBe's invited performances. viBeCompany produces and performs one full length show each year.

viBe began in 2002 with a group of eight girls who wrote and performed a play about the issues important to them: misogynoir, domestic violence, homophobia, social and economic justice, police brutality, mourning and loss, violence, teenage pregnancy, and more.

Almost 15 years later, viBe is now experienced at delivering a unique pedagogy that is grounded in devised theater, centered in racial and gender justice frameworks and dedicated to placing girls at the helm of the decision-making process. In the last fiscal year, viBe directly served 325 girls and young women; in addition viBe impacted 600 NYC public school students and 1,500 audience members through invited workshops and performances.

viBe's mission is to provide girls (ages 13-19) and young women (ages 18-24) in New York City with free, high quality artistic, leadership and academic opportunities.

