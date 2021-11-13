VIDEO: A Look Into Theatre Under the Stars Production of SISTER ACT

Houston's Theatre Under the Stars just released some footage of their production of Sister Act, based on the hit 90s film about a singer who ends up in witness protection ...as a nun. The show features toe-tapping music from EGOT-winner Alan Menken alongside his writing partner, lyricist Glen Slater, with a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner. Simone Gundy stars in this TUTS premiere as Deloris. This TUTS production of Sister Act will be playing at the Hobby Center through this weekend.

Sister Act tells the story of when disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

You can watch clips of the TUTS production below, and you can find more information & tickets on their website here.