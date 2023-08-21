U.S. Premiere Of THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD By Ian Kershaw is Coming to Houston

One actress asks profound questions with deepest sincerity whilst simultaneously balancing the human quest for meaningful connections.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre Photo 4 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre

U.S. Premiere Of THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD By Ian Kershaw is Coming to Houston

Prepare to embark on a unique journey through time, space, and matters of the heart as Cone Man Running presents the U.S. Premiere of Ian Kershaw's "The Greatest Play in the History of the World." This thought-provoking and enchanting theater production, directed by the talented Whitney Zangarine and starring the captivating Kacie Adams, promises to take audiences on a one-of-a-kind exploration of human connection and the mysteries of the universe.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World is a love story, set in space and in time. One actress asks profound questions with deepest sincerity whilst simultaneously balancing the human quest for meaningful connections.

It's also about shoes.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, September 8 at 8pm
Saturday, September 9 at 8pm
Monday, September 11 at 8pm
Friday, September 15 at 8pm
Saturday, September 16 at 8pm
Sunday, September 17 at 4pm
Thursday, September 21 at 7:30pm
Friday, September 22 at 8pm
Saturday, September 23 at 8pm

Performances will take place at Cone Man Running's Studio, located at 1824 Spring Street, Suite 233, Houston, Texas 77007.

Tickets are priced at $20, with special rates available for students, seniors, and groups of 7 or more at $15. Additionally, members of CMR can enjoy tickets at the discounted price of $12.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the U.S. Premiere "The Greatest Play in the History of the World." Secure your seats now by visiting Click Here or contacting the box office at (281)972-5897 for more information.

About Cone Man Running:

Cone Man Running is a renowned theater production company and winner of Houston Press' 2017 Mastermind award. They are dedicated to bringing innovative and engaging theatrical experiences to the Houston community. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, Cone Man Running continues to captivate audiences with its diverse range of productions.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Mildreds Umbrella Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
Mildred's Umbrella Announces 2023-2024 Season

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is back for its 22nd year with an abbreviated season for 2023-2024.  

2
Cast Theatrical Presents PERIL ON THE HIGH SEAS Through August 27 Photo
Cast Theatrical Presents PERIL ON THE HIGH SEAS Through August 27

Cast Theatrical presents Peril on the High Seas or… Let's Get Together and Do Launch.

3
Alley Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team for AMERICAN MARIACHI Photo
Alley Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team for AMERICAN MARIACHI

Meet the cast and creative team behind Alley Theatre's production of American Mariachi. Get to know the talented individuals who are bringing this vibrant and compelling musical to the stage. Find out more about the actors, directors, and designers involved in this highly anticipated show.

4
Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season Photo
Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre  Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 16th Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely  produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years  old. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
The George Theater (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
Art Factory (8/24-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
MVE/BBYMT Studio Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
The Owen Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (9/08-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You