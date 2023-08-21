U.S. Premiere Of THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD By Ian Kershaw is Coming to Houston

Prepare to embark on a unique journey through time, space, and matters of the heart as Cone Man Running presents the U.S. Premiere of Ian Kershaw's "The Greatest Play in the History of the World." This thought-provoking and enchanting theater production, directed by the talented Whitney Zangarine and starring the captivating Kacie Adams, promises to take audiences on a one-of-a-kind exploration of human connection and the mysteries of the universe.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World is a love story, set in space and in time. One actress asks profound questions with deepest sincerity whilst simultaneously balancing the human quest for meaningful connections.

It's also about shoes.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, September 8 at 8pm

Saturday, September 9 at 8pm

Monday, September 11 at 8pm

Friday, September 15 at 8pm

Saturday, September 16 at 8pm

Sunday, September 17 at 4pm

Thursday, September 21 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 22 at 8pm

Saturday, September 23 at 8pm

Performances will take place at Cone Man Running's Studio, located at 1824 Spring Street, Suite 233, Houston, Texas 77007.

Tickets are priced at $20, with special rates available for students, seniors, and groups of 7 or more at $15. Additionally, members of CMR can enjoy tickets at the discounted price of $12.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the U.S. Premiere "The Greatest Play in the History of the World." Secure your seats now by visiting Click Here or contacting the box office at (281)972-5897 for more information.

About Cone Man Running:

Cone Man Running is a renowned theater production company and winner of Houston Press' 2017 Mastermind award. They are dedicated to bringing innovative and engaging theatrical experiences to the Houston community. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, Cone Man Running continues to captivate audiences with its diverse range of productions.