UH Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts Brings Musical Theater to the University of Houston with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The University of Houston's Kathrine G. McGovern College of Arts will present Little Shop of Horrors - the college's first ever full scale musical production. A classic Broadway title originally adapted from the 1960 film written by Charles B. Griffith & directed by Roger Corman, Little Shop marks the first collaborative production by students and faculty from Moores School of Music and The School of Theatre and Dance.

Dean of Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, Andrew Davis, is excited to bring musical theatre to the University of Houston with the goal of "providing the broadest possible professional arts education to our students."

The iconic and unforgettable Off-Broadway musical, Little Shop of Horrors, never fails to entertain. As sweet and lonely Seymour is searching for a way to 'get out of Skid Row', he stumbles upon what would seem to be a friendly and unique pet plant.

However, to keep this plant alive, will take more than blood, sweat and tears...or will it? Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts' premiere musical will be directed by Moores Opera Center's Nicole Kenley-Miller and

Alley Theatre's Associate Director, Kevin Rigdon. Rigdon has created scenic lighting and costume designs for 108 productions at The Alley Theatre along with over 110 production designs for Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. He currently holds two Tony Award nominations, two American Theatre Wing Design awards, and seven Joseph Jefferson awards, among many others.

Rigdon and Miller will be joined by Theatre Under the Stars' resident sound designer, Andrew Harper. Harper's designs have been heard in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, just to name a few. Dominique McCormick, Moores School of Music Affiliate Artist in Voice, is Project Manager for the production.

Partnering alongside are inspiring UH Alums, Afsaneh Aayani and Sally Mayes. Professional puppet developer Afsaneh Aayani, will be creating Audrey II, pet named Twoey, who brings the horror to Little Shop. Aayani was awarded the 2020 USITT Scenic Design Award recognizing her achievements and potential as a young scenic designer. Broadway actress and singer, Sally Mayes, will act as collaborator and master class workshop coordinator for the production. On Broadway, Mayes is best known for her Tony award-winning performance in the Roundabout Theatre revival of She Loves Me.

Director, Nicole Kenley-Miller is thrilled to bring life to this production with the rest of the team. "I think our audience is going to be surprised to see this type of show in the Moores Opera House. The space is typically used for concerts and operas, but we are going to test the boundaries of what the space can do in terms of scenery, lighting, and sound design. You will never have seen a show like this in the beautiful Moores Opera House, and the plant will provide a big surprise at the end!"

Featured cast members will include students from both Moores School of Music and The School of Theatre & Dance. Thisperformance will be a memorable display showcasing amazing talent from all across Kathrine G.McGovern College of the Arts, bringing musical theatre to the main stage of the Houston arts scene.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://uh.edu/kgmca/box-office/.