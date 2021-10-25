Theatre Under The Stars Will Establish an Education and Arts Center in the ION District in Midtown

Theatre Under The Stars announced that it will establish an education and arts center as an anchor tenant in the new ION District in Midtown.

Hillary Hart, Executive Director of TUTS, explains that the organization's dedication to innovative musical theatre, inclusive educational curriculums, and dynamic community engagement, has propelled it to look for expansion space.

"It is incredible to see how we have grown over the last 53 years," Hart says. "With our commitment to supporting local artists and creating more of our main stage productions here in Houston we needed more space. Our new works development program, and both of our year-round schools (Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River) are growing; to say nothing of the growth in our robust community engagement programs with non-profit partners in the community like Dress for Success Houston and New Hope Housing, among many others. We also want to be closer and more accessible to the communities we serve; continuing to serve this city in new and exciting ways."

"The building of a new arts and education center has been something we've wanted to do for many years now," said Franklin D. R. Jones, Jr., TUTS Board Chairperson. "Theatre Under The Stars impacts the lives of so many Houstonians through their work on the stage and their arts and community programs. We are thrilled to be a part of the new Ion District in Midtown and look forward to further collaboration with Rice University in our respective arts and education endeavors. There is more to come!"

While the details are yet to be announced, Artistic Director Dan Knechtges explains that the TUTS main stage professional productions of Broadway shows will remain at the at the Hobby Center. "The productions in our mainstage season will still be on the Sarofim stage," he explains. "However, we are bursting at the seams, and we need to meet the community's demand for programs that only TUTS provides."

Hart said, time away from the stage over the past year and a half gave the organization time to re-evaluate how to serve its mission and effectively deliver musical theatre-based arts education. " Now that we're back on stage with a great season at the Hobby Center, we are excited about establishing rehearsal, education, and program space in Houston's Midtown Cultural Arts and Entertainment District. Bringing this new facility - providing additional community spaces on easily accessible public transit lines - will help support and complement ongoing efforts by our arts partners like Ensemble Theatre, MATCH, and others in breaking down barriers to access and opportunity and help TUTS be a more meaningful partner in an already vibrant arts community."

Ryan Levasseur, Managing Director for RMC said "We are delighted to welcome the educational and outreach programs of TUTS to the Ion District. The District's purpose is to be a vibrant urban environment of social immersion and inclusion that engages people with each other and with the city through the arts, nature, food, science and technology. The students and outreach partners of TUTS will add to the vibrance and energy gaining momentum here."