The UH School of Theatre & Dance Presents Annual Ten Minute Play Festival

The UH School of Theatre & Dance presents the annual 10-Minute Play Festival, highlighting some of the best new works by B.F.A. playwrights.

This popular showcase highlights some of the best new work from our B.F.A. playwrights, as well as pieces selected from the international 10-minute play contest.

The video link for this event will be continuously viewable between Friday, April 30th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, May 2nd at 11:00 PM. To view the event during this time frame, click the orange "View the event" or "Join the event" button in your confirmation email or subsequent reminder emails. Please note, you must be logged in using the email address provided when claiming tickets.

Ticket registration closes at 8:30 PM on Sunday, May 2nd. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ten-minute-play-festival-tickets-133871119121?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.