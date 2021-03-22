Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The UH School of Theatre & Dance Presents Annual Ten Minute Play Festival

This popular showcase highlights some of the best new work from our B.F.A. playwrights.

Mar. 22, 2021  

The UH School of Theatre & Dance Presents Annual Ten Minute Play Festival

The UH School of Theatre & Dance presents the annual 10-Minute Play Festival, highlighting some of the best new works by B.F.A. playwrights.

This popular showcase highlights some of the best new work from our B.F.A. playwrights, as well as pieces selected from the international 10-minute play contest.

The video link for this event will be continuously viewable between Friday, April 30th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, May 2nd at 11:00 PM. To view the event during this time frame, click the orange "View the event" or "Join the event" button in your confirmation email or subsequent reminder emails. Please note, you must be logged in using the email address provided when claiming tickets.

Ticket registration closes at 8:30 PM on Sunday, May 2nd. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ten-minute-play-festival-tickets-133871119121?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles View More Houston Stories
The Texas Repertory Company Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical Photo

The Texas Repertory Company Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Alley Theatres Virtual Stage Presents a Collection of Contemporary Plays for the Spring Photo

Alley Theatre's Virtual Stage Presents a Collection of Contemporary Plays for the Spring

Opera in the Heights Returns to Live In-Person Events With Two Upcoming Concerts Photo

Opera in the Heights Returns to Live In-Person Events With Two Upcoming Concerts

Mercury Chamber Orchestra Announces 2021-2022 Season Photo

Mercury Chamber Orchestra Announces 2021-2022 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mason's Arts Management Program Presents A Digital Conversation With Megan Beyer
  • CulturalDC and Theater In Quarantine Partner to Present Screenings for Window Projection Series
  • New Play OBJECT RELATIONS to Have Live-Streamed Reading Benefiting the McClendon Center
  • Summer Dates Announced For Camp Arena Stage And Arena's Audition Intensive