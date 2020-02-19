The Salvation Army Women's Auxillary Presents The Most Anticipated Sale Of The Year

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is thrilled to announce the return of their ultimate re-sale extravaganza, "Reflections on Style, Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision. This sold-out Chic Boutique, runway show and luncheon will be held at River Oaks Country Club on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The theme for this year's luncheon will be "Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision." Leading the helm of this coveted ticket is Deborah Dunkum. The Chic Boutique Co-Chairs are Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham and Chic Boutique Showroom Chairs are Sally Gray and Frances Howard. The esteemed honoree is Ginger Blanton who is being honored for her generous support and longtime service commitment to The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and many other worthy organizations. While the luncheon may be sold-out, this 4 day fashion sale event will continue at the Chic Boutique Showroom which will be held on April 15 - 18th at the collection site at 10201 Katy Freeway next to Goode Company Seafood. The Chic Boutique Showroom is only open once a year, so do not miss your chance to shop!

The schedule follows:

a?? "Opening Night" shopping party on Wednesday evening, April 15th, starting at 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a donation.

a?? "Second Chance" shopping opens to the public with no fees on Thursday and Friday, April 16 & 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

a?? "Last Chance" shopping will be Saturday, April 18th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The very best shopping deals come from some of Houston's best closets. Come early to find wonderful items very competitively priced. The Boutique showcases "Pre-Loved" or new designer clothes, shoes, handbags and jewelry for sale such as Valentino, Escada, Chanel, Prada, Oscar de la Renta and many more coveted designers from some of the best closets in Houston! It also showcases mid- range treasures from Milly, Tahari, Lafayette and Worth. Lastly, there are racks of fabulous finds from Banana Republic, Ann Taylor and Talbots.





