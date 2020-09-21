The Idea Fund Resumes With Round 14

New Structure to Support Visual Arts Projects as Community Relief Grants

The Idea Fund, a re-granting program administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show and Project Row Houses and funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, announces it's fourteenth round of funding for artist-generated and artist-centered projects that will be realized in 2021.



The Idea Fund is committed to supporting cultural equity in the arts and has reimagined funding for 2020. Round 14 will support artist-driven projects with an emphasis on cultural and social equity. The application portal is now open and the submission deadline is Monday, November 16, 2020. For Round 14, The Idea Fund will award 12 visual arts project grants in the amount of $5,000 each for community-driven, collaborative, or social practice-based initiatives that contribute to local activism and movement-building through the arts in the Greater Houston Area.



This year's Idea Fund seeks to support new projects developed by Black, Indigenous, and POC artists and encourages creative projects that raise awareness of local social and cultural issues, including, but not limited to anti-racism and systemic change in the arts, reparations, decolonization, Black Lives Matter, civil rights, and more. Round 14 envisions artist-led community projects across Houston that serve a dual function as COVID-19 pandemic relief and support for equity and representation of the diverse perspectives of artists and collectives throughout Houston's creative economy. While Round 14 grants are project-based, when developing their budgets, applicants are encouraged to consider their own needs and the needs of their community and potential collaborators, in addition to direct production costs.



Individual artists and collectives are eligible to apply. Applicants are invited to attend one of three online Info Sessions to learn more about the application process and how The Idea Fund supports Greater Houston Area artists. For more information and eligibility guidelines please visit www.theideafund.org.



APPLICATION TIMELINE:

Application Portal is Now Open.

Deadline: November 16, 2020, at 11:59 pm (CT)

Apply Now!

Registration Required:

RSVP for Info Sessions

Monday, September 28, 6:00PM CST, Wednesday, October 14, 2:00PM CST, Tuesday, November 10, 4:00PM, CST.

The Idea Fund supports individual artists, artist-curators, collectives, or collaboratives with an emphasis on new projects developed by Black, Indigenous, and POC lead organizers. If applying as a group, the collective or collaborative can be long-standing or created specifically for the project.



The lead artist must reside in one of the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, or Waller.

