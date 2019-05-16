The Houston Symphony Brings the Iconic Music of Selena to Life

In homage to the "Queen of Tejano Music," The Houston Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Andrés Franco, brings the iconic music of Selena to life in a way audiences have never heard it before: backed by a full, world-class symphony orchestra. The Music of Selena is part of the Bank of America Summer Sounds Series at Jones Hall, on July 12 & 13 with sensational vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez.

An acclaimed young recording artist, vocalist, and experienced performer, Sánchez recently gave showstopping interpretations of Selena's music at the annual Fiesta de la Flor festival, a celebration of the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla, in Corpus Christi. Formerly a contestant on Telemundo's La Voz Kids, Sánchez makes her Houston Symphony debut in The Music of Selena. She currently records for Q-Zone Records, the label founded and owned by Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father.

"I really feel honored to perform her songs," said Sánchez, "especially with the Symphony. It's going to be beautiful. I just can't wait to hear all the instruments bring it to life."

Sánchez will perform Selena's iconic hits like "Dreaming of You," "Como La Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and many more. Audiences can enjoy drinks and photo ops in the lobby prior to the performance. The Houston Symphony encourages concertgoers to dress up in their favorite Selena inspired outfit.

Created under the auspices of the Symphony's Hispanic Leadership Council?which aims to provide meaningful musical experiences to all segments of Houston's diverse community?The Music of Selena celebrates the timeless and classic songs of "The Queen of Tejano Music."

The Music of Selena takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

During the 2018-19 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fifth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching hundreds of thousands of people in Greater Houston.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories